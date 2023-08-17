Hannatu would have fit into humanitarian while Edu from Cross River be minister of culture-Daniel Bwala

Hannatu Musawa would have been ideal for the position of humanitarian, according to Dr. Daniel Bwala, a Nigerian lawyer and PDP leader, while Betta Edu, who is from Cross River, would have been a superior mistress of art and culture.

In an interview with Channels Television for the Politics Today programme, Daniel Bwala made the remark in response to a question on his opinion of the portfolios of the ministers chosen by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Wale Edun, who he said has a strong track record and is an excellent economist, and the Minister of Education, who he claimed has a strong background, are the ministers whose portfolios Daniel Bwala stated he agrees with.

But he said that he had concerns about the portfolios of so many other appointments. He said that some people who should not be on the list at all are, and that certain people who should have been ministers but were instead given the “wrong” job.

He provided examples,

For instance, Hannatu Musawa has been appointed minister of culture, while Betty Edu, her equivalent, has been appointed minister of humanitarian affairs. Because of the president’s belief that he must invade Niger and the fact that she is from that country and is familiar with humanitarian issues, she would have been an excellent choice for the position of minister of humanitarian affairs, while Betty, who is from the culturally rich Cross River, would have been the minister of culture.

Watch video here 14:02)

Williams101 (

)