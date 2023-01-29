Hannatu Musawa Reacts To Rumor Tinubu Went To Beg Buhari For Forgiveness After His Abeokuta Outburst

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The deputy spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Hannatu Musawa has reacted to rumors that her principal, Bola Tinubu went to Katsina to beg President Muhammadu Buhari for forgiveness after his outburst at the APC rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In an interview with Arise , Hannatu said contrary to reports, Tinubu was not referring to Buhari or the CBN at the APC rally in Abeokuta where he said the fuel crisis and the difficulties over the naira redesign policy were part of plots by ‘the powers that be’ to sabotage his chances in the presidential election.

According to Hannatu, the rumor that Tinubu went to visit Buhari in Katsina to plead for his forgiveness or explain his statement in Abeokuta was false. She said Tinubu went to Katsina because of the projects completed by the governor of the state which were commissioned by Buhari.

In Hannatu’s words: “Never once did [Tinubu] mention the Central Bank of Nigeria, what he said was that the powers that be. The powers that be could be individuals or organizations that have authority over any specific domain. The Buhari government and Asiwaju are completely in sync with what they are doing. Buhari has gone out of his way to come and campaign with us. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not say anything about the government.

” …I was in Katsina when Tinubu came, I was at the airport to meet him and President Muhammadu Buhari was actually in Katsina to commission a number of projects that the governor had done and it was something that was also of interest to Asiwaju. [It wasn’t going to plead or try to make the President understand that this is what he meant]. Asiwaju doesn’t have to plead with anyone”.

Watch video

Ultimate_Gist (

)