Hannatu Musawa: Frankly Speaking, I Don’t Think She Has Broken Any Law” -Kayode Adeluola (SAN)

Kayode Adeluola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, expressed his perspective on the NYSC controversy surrounding Hannatu Musawa, the Minister for Arts and Culture. Adeluola mentioned that he doesn’t believe Hannatu Musawa has violated any Nigerian law.

During an interview in a video (6:52)on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics program, Adeluola shared his thoughts on the matter. When asked about Hannatu Musawa’s statement that she hasn’t broken any Nigerian law by being both a serving corp member and an appointed minister.

Adeluola responded by stating, “In my view, she (Hannatu Musawa) hasn’t violated any law because the NYSC scheme stipulates that you cannot engage in employment while serving. My question is, is being a minister considered employment?”

When he was asked whether he thought a ministerial appointment constitutes employment, Adeluola expressed his opinion that he doesn’t consider a ministerial appointment to be employment. He explained that a ministerial appointment is a form of service, and ministers are expected to genuinely serve. Therefore, he believed that Hannatu Musawa hasn’t broken any law. He suggested that the NYSC could contact her employer to revoke her appointment or challenge the House of Assembly to determine her suitability as a minister.

