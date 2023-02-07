NEWS

Hannatu Musawa Claims Tinubu Is Being Targeted By Forces in the Villa Who Oppose Him

Hannatu Musawa, the member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has made a shocking revelation about the robust cabals in the Villa that are targeting National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, Musawa stated that the cabals in the Villa don’t want Tinubu because of his influence and the fact that he’s a “powerbroker” in the nation’s politics.

She said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a powerbroker in this nation. He is a powerful voice, and he controls a lot of power. He was the one who brought the APC together, so it’s obvious that he is being targeted because of his influence.”

The lawmaker further stated that Tinubu is not the only one being targeted. According to her, the conspiracies have been using their allies to target other key APC members, such as Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State, and Adams Oshiomhole, the former National.

