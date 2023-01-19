Hand Kanu Over To Me, I Will Host Him In Government House And Provide Him When You Need Him – Soludo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has once again pleaded with the Federal Government of Nigeria to release Nnamdi Kanu to him for lasting peace to be restored in the South East.

According to Soludo who appeared in an interview on Channels television today, the current situation in the South East has shown that the kinetic approach from FG might not be the answer and Kanu has to be given administrative bail if possible as the first step to peace restoration. Soludo also stated that he is ready to stand as surety for Kanu, host Kanu in government House Awka and provide for him when the government needs him. In his own words …

“I will continue to push on this and I want to believe that other leaders in the South East and all men and women of goodwill in Nigeria will join in this call. We want the South East to be part of this election and for that to prosper, we need Nnamdi Kanu.”

“My request is this; either grant him unconditional release as per the court judgment or if there are other reasons why he is being held, grant him administrative bail and I am prepared to stand as surety for him. Hand him over to me and I will host him in government House Awka, and provide him whenever you need me to.”

