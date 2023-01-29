NEWS

Hand in Hand, We Will Rebuild Nigeria – Peter Obi says as he steps out Yusuf Ahmed Datti

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian presidential candidate and Labour Party cheerleader Peter Gregory Obi took to his official Twitter handle to share an adorable photo of him holding hands with his substantive vice presidential candidate Yusuf Ahmed Datti as he said “Hand in Hand, we will rebuild Nigeria.”

The Labour Party candidates never cease to portray the concept of teamwork as they are always seen together in all their political campaigns and rallies in different states.

This sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians as they share their thoughts.

“The best team so far”@ Jay

“Let’s come together for a new Nigeria” @ Justice

“Your competence and track record is enough guarantee that you can rebuild our Nation” @ Brown

“Your relationship with your Vice and team shows you are a good man aiming to make a difference in Nigeria” @ Future

“I’m so proud to be part of Obidients” @ Best

“I solemnly support you” @ Ibrahim

Mirabelkelechi (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Saw Tinubu 2 Days Ago And I Drank Tea With Him And He Held His Tea Cup Very Well -Hannatu Musawa

3 mins ago

2023 Presidency: I Drank Tea With Tinubu A Few Days Ago, He Held His Cup Very Well – Hannatu Musawa

11 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts After A Young Secondary School Pupil Donates Money For His Campaign

18 mins ago

Reactions As Obi Receives Cash Donation From An SS2 Female Student With Igbo And Yoruba Names

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button