Hand in Hand, We Will Rebuild Nigeria – Peter Obi says as he steps out Yusuf Ahmed Datti

Nigerian presidential candidate and Labour Party cheerleader Peter Gregory Obi took to his official Twitter handle to share an adorable photo of him holding hands with his substantive vice presidential candidate Yusuf Ahmed Datti as he said “Hand in Hand, we will rebuild Nigeria.”

The Labour Party candidates never cease to portray the concept of teamwork as they are always seen together in all their political campaigns and rallies in different states.

This sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians as they share their thoughts.

“The best team so far”@ Jay

“Let’s come together for a new Nigeria” @ Justice

“Your competence and track record is enough guarantee that you can rebuild our Nation” @ Brown

“Your relationship with your Vice and team shows you are a good man aiming to make a difference in Nigeria” @ Future

“I’m so proud to be part of Obidients” @ Best

“I solemnly support you” @ Ibrahim

Mirabelkelechi (

)