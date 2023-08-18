Half of vehicles in Nigeria are in Lagos; Does it make sense to give Lagos N5B & Yobe N5B -Akunna

Half of Nigeria’s automobiles are in Lagos State, according to Chuks Akunna, Executive Director of Authority paper. He then questioned if it made sense for the federal government to pay Lagos State 5 billion naira while giving a state like Yobe the same amount.

Chuks Akunna was asked to respond to the 5 billion naira the federal government is giving to each state during an interview with AIT for the Kakaaki programme. He was also questioned whether there was a procedure in place to monitor it.

Effective monitoring won’t be evident without the cabinet, according to Chuks Akunna. He said that’s why they keep advising President Tinubu to choose his cabinet because it’s likely that the specialists in the cabinet would be the ones to sit and consider the strategy.

He did, however, mention the palliative

“Lagos houses half of all the automobiles in Nigeria. Does it make sense to provide Lagos 5 billion naira while also providing Yobe (with all due respect) the same 5 billion naira (if you examine gasoline usage in Nigeria, half is spent in Lagos)?

He said that the palliative should have a target market and not only be aesthetic. He informed him that the administration had just tried to avoid the topic because we lacked reliable data.

Watch video(1:18:58)

