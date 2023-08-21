‘Half Of The Things You Are Hearing Everywhere Are Rumours, Don’t Listen To Them’ – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi told supporters during a mega rally ahead of the local government elections in Edo State that they should not believe the rumours they are hearing everywhere. He said he and other members of the Labour Party are committed to building a better Nigeria and he can solve the problem of Nigeria.

In a video shared by Channels TV, Peter Obi said “I kept telling the chairman when we were campaigning that I am campaigning to be president because I can say it any day that I will solve the problem of Nigeria. All these confusions they are doing today can be solved. And that is what we are saying and I will continue to say it. I am prepared for it”

Speaking further, Peter Obi said “Labour Party will continue to grow stronger and better. Half of the things you are hearing everywhere are rumors, don’t listen to them. We are committed to building a better and new Nigeria where we will move Nigeria from consumption to production”.

(Watch the video from 8:30 and 9:50)

