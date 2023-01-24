‘Half Of The Muslims In The North & Majority Of The Muslims In The South Are With Tinubu’ – Yakassai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, an Elder stateman and a renowned politician in Kano has alleged that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu being a Southern Muslim has an edge over the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Yakassai stated that Tinubu might not get a majority of the Muslim votes in the North but he believes there is a possibility of him getting an half. He added that the majority of the Muslims in the South will support Asiwaju being a Southerner. As for Atiku Abubakar, Yakassai alleged that he doesn’t have the power to get the Muslim bloc votes in the South which is under Tinubu’s control. He stated further that for a candidate to win an election, he needs the South and North to get 25% in 24 states in the Nation.

He said, ”In terms of resources, Tinubu cannot be compared to Buhari or Atiku. Given the background of Tinubu, he has been a governor in Nigeria, two terms governor of Lagos state which is the biggest and richest state in Nigeria. Giving his background, he has been about to fund his campaign with resources.

And he also has an advantage being a Muslim. Half of the Muslims in the North and majority of the Muslims in the South are with him. That gives him an edge over Atiku Abubakar. Although Atiku is a Muslim but he’s a Northerner, you need to combine the South and North to get the required 25 percent in the 24 states in Nigeria. You cannot get 25% from the North, or the South. You need to combine the two to win an election.”



