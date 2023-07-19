Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Reacts As Tinubu Orders Immediate Review Of Proposed 8k To 12 million Masses

A popular activist and Northern Elder, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has make use of his Twitter handle account recently in response to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive for an urgent review of the planned 8,000 Naira monthly palliative and to call on political leaders to make sacrifices.

Recently Mr. President declared on Tuesday, July 18, Through his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, That his administration would review the proposed monthly cash transfer of 8,000 Naira to 12 million poor households with immediate action.

Dr. Baba-Ahmed, who was also the spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has reacted to the President declaration with a short massage through his social media handle on Tuesday night.

According to his words: Decision of President Tinubu to stand down and review relief strategies is commendable. It shows respect for public opinion. Increase in price for PMS shows that Nigerians are in it for the long haul. Leaders should listen and make sacrifices. We want to know how we got here.

Dr. Baba-Ahmed stressed in his last tweet that political leaders must now pay attention to the aspirations of the populace and make the required sacrifices.

Source: Twitter

Dear esteem readers what is your opinion concerning this news drop comment below

Lizzybella105 (

)