Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Finally Reveals His Choice Of Candidate Few Days To The General Elections

3 hours ago
As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam and all efforts are geared towards the upcoming general elections, the spokeswoman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has come out to reveal his preferred choice of a presidential candidate days before the general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, February 14, by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed and obtained by Channels Television in an interview session titled “The 2023 Verdict,” Hakeem Ahmed revealed that his choice of a candidate is someone who has the physical and mental capacity to lead Nigeria and who is not an ethnic or religious bigot.

According to him, “I urge voters to vote for a candidate who is not based on religious or ethnic values, one that has the physical and mental capacity to lead Nigeria; I will say vote for the candidate who shows evidence of being honest because we need a man of integrity; also vote for a man you think understands you as a citizen.”

He also urged Nigerians to elect a candidate with the aforementioned qualities because that is the candidate who can actualize the desire of rescuing this country.

Dear esteemed readers, which of the candidates do you think has these qualities as put forward by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

