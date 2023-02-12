This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hakeem Ahmed Reacts After A Man Tackled Him For Not Condemning The Attacks On Obidients In Lagos.

A few hours ago, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Director of Publicity and Advocacy, a University teacher, and former sectary to Kaduna State government, Doctor Hakeem Baba-Ahmed while sharing via his official Twitter page has reacted after a man tackled him for not condemning the attacks on the Supporters of the Labour Party, LP, during the Labour Party Presidential campaign rally in Lagos State.

It was reported that the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, including some members of the Labour Party Presidential campaign council held their Presidential campaign rally in Lagos State at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Unfortunately, there have been several reports, pictures, and videos of Labor Party, LP, supporters being attacked by unknown people.

Many Nigerians, top politicians have condemned the attacks on the Obidients, however, a Twitter user has come out to tackle Hakeem Baba-Ahmed for now condemning the attack.

According to the Twitter user, he noted that Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is yet to condemn the attack on the Obidients in Lagos State, adding that the news is all over the place to be seen by even a blind man.

Reacting to this statement, Doctor Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said, “Oga, don’t lie. Which blind man dey see?.

