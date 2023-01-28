Hajiya Naja’atu Lost Her Husband And Nearly Died From Being Poisoned Because Of Her Activism – Yusuf

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Public Policy Expert, Professor Usman Yusuf, has disclosed some of the personal tragedies that Hajiya Naja’atu has suffered in Nigeria as a result of her activism. Professor Usman Yusuf disclosed that APC should not have messed with Hajiya Naja’atu.

Professor Usman Yusuf explained that Hajiya Naja’atu lost her husband as a result of her role as an activist. He further revealed that Hajiya Naja’atu nearly lost her life after she was poisoned.

Professor Usman Yusuf stated that when Hajiya Naja’atu talks, she normally talks from the heart and that was why she asked Bola Tinubu what he has to offer the north.

Professor Usman Yusuf commended Hajiya Naja’atu for asking Bola Tinubu what he has to offer the north. He blasted northern APC governors who has been campaigning for Bola Tinubu for failing to inquire from him what he has for the north before they started selling him to Nigerians.

