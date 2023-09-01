Hailing The Soldiers Is An Indication That The People Are Not Satisfied With The Results – Amb Bassey Archibong

Ambassador Bassey Archibong, a former Ambassador to Gabon, has suggested that the enthusiastic response from the people of Gabon cheering the soldiers after the military takeover implies dissatisfaction with the election results that led to President Ali Bongo’s re-election. He shared these thoughts during an interview with Arise TV news. However, he emphasized that an unconstitutional seizure of power is not the appropriate method to express displeasure over election outcomes.

According to Ambassador Archibong, when elections lack transparency and people are discontented, they may respond in various ways. The public support demonstrated by people pouring out onto the streets and cheering the soldiers suggests that they were not content with the election results.

Despite this dissatisfaction, Ambassador Archibong stressed that an unconstitutional change in government is not the right approach to address such concerns. He expressed his disapproval of this form of takeover, noting that there are alternative mechanisms for redress, such as constitutional courts and dialogue. The former ambassador advocated for patience and dialogue, suggesting that these approaches could have helped to resolve the issues without resorting to a military intervention. His statements reflect his belief in the importance of constitutional processes and peaceful means of addressing grievances.

Hear him: ”If the election is not transparent and the people are grieved, then they have to react. Look at the support, the people poured out to the streets, cheering the soldiers means that they were not satisfied with the election results. But that does not mean that the constitutional government should be done away with this way. I don’t believe in unconstitutional change of government, there are other mechanisms of redress, and they have the constitutional court and the rest. I expect the military leaders to have exercised patience and dialogue. This would have solved the problem.”

