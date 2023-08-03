NEWS

Hagia Sophia Was Built 1500 Years Ago As An Orthodox Christian Cathedral-Fr. Kelvin Speaks.

Rev Father Kelvin Ugwu is the parish priest of a Catholic church in Kalembe, Malawi where he oversees 51 outstations.

While speaking his verified Facebook page and visiting the message he shares the cleric reportedly stated that “When you read history and how the other religion was spread in the Ancient Near East, how thousands of Orthodox Christians, including infants were massacred, and how others were enslaved by the Turks and made to forcefully convert to the other religion or face a heavy tax. it will leave you speechless. Speaking further he said “The peak of it all was when Constantinople (present-day Istanbul in Turkey) was conquered and how all the churches were either destroyed or confiscated. The Church Hagia Sophia that was Now Made To Be the other religion Is A Testament To The Evil plan that characterized that period.  

Speaking lastly he said “Hagia Sophia Was Built 1500 Years Ago As An Orthodox Christian Cathedral. But Now it is another thing entirely.

