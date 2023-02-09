Hafisu approached me to collect N1.8bn CBN loan with zero interest but I rejected it- Gudaji Kazaure

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Sahara Reporters yesterday evening, it was reported that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was recently at the centre of wide-ranging corruption allegations, including the stamp duties scandal, and bribery of National Assembly members with N1 billion to pass the bank’s 2023 budget of N2.4 trillion, illegally giving loans worth billions of Naira to powerful people in the country.

It was reported that when a member of the House of Representatives for Yankwashi/Roni/Gwiwa/Kazaure Federal Constituency, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, was reacting to this in an interview with Sahara Reporters correspondent, he accused Emefiele of granting scandalous loans to some powerful Nigerians, with each of them getting a minimum of about N2 billion, so that they can favour him.

Further talking, he (Gudaji) said he was also offered a N1.8 billion interest and collateral-free loan by the CBN but, he rejected it.

He said, “Hafisu (Member of House Committee on Banking and Currency), approached me to collect N1.8bn CBN loan with zero interest but I rejected it. He told me that it doesn’t have collateral as well. I explained to them that, i do not have control over money because all money under my custody belongs to my constituents and therefore, if I take the loan, I might get into trouble someday.”

Gudaji said, “Now if I had collected the money, I will lost my voice and would not be able to talk as I am doing right now. My colleague told me he was given N2 billion. I swear with the glorious Qur’an, he told me he collected N2 billion. Make no mistake, this is among some of the least facilities given to prominent Nigerians. Some of these issues, you do not want to hear because they are staggering.”

Further talking, Gudaji said in due course, they will expose some of their colleagues who rushed to speak in defence of the CBN and they will tell people how the monies were disbursed and how much every one of them got.

