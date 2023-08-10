Had it been it is PDP or LP that took over from Buhari, they would have been investigating him – Igho Akeregha

Igho Akeregha, a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, has said that had the PDP or Labour Party assumed power after Buhari, they would have initiated investigations into his government. He conveyed this opinion during an AIT interview on the Kakaaki program. The context of his statement revolved around Tinubu’s decision to raise taxes in an effort to bridge the 20 trillion naira tax gap.

Speaking on the AIT show, Akeregha expressed his disagreement with President Tinubu’s choice to heighten taxes. He questioned the rationale behind taxing citizens further when employment opportunities in Nigeria were already scarce. He pointed out that President Tinubu had previously emphasized the need for the poor to have breathing room, highlighting the contradiction between such statements and the imposition of heavier taxes. Akeregha proposed that instead of resorting to tax increases, President Tinubu should prioritize addressing corruption and plugging the sources that enable it.

Akeregha remarked that President Tinubu had not outlined his strategy for tackling corruption. Drawing a comparison, he alluded to Buhari’s tenure and his administration’s management style, suggesting that there might be significant issues warranting investigation and financial recovery. In contrast, he contended that if the PDP or Labour Party had been in power, they would have initiated inquiries into the actions of Buhari’s government.

“If it were to be PDP or Labour Party that took over from Buhari, they would have been investigating Buhari’s administration, instead of talking of increasing taxes”

