Habits that can cause a woman to have cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the private organ. It is the fourth most common cancer in women worldwide, with hundreds of thousands of new cases annually.

While many factors contribute to the development of cervical cancer, certain habits can increase a woman’s risk of developing this disease.

According to Medicalnewstoday, the most significant risk factor for cervical cancer is the human papillomavirus (HPV). This transmitted infection is responsible for about 90% of all cervical cancer cases.

Other factors that increase a woman’s risk of developing cervical cancer include smoking, having a weakened immune system, and having a family history of cervical cancer.

Smoking is a habit that can cause a woman to develop cervical cancer. The chemicals in tobacco smoke can damage the DNA in cervical cells, which can lead to abnormal cell growth and the development of cancer. Women who smoke are twice as likely to develop cervical cancer compared to non-smokers.

Another habit that can cause cervical cancer is having multiple intimate partners. This increases the risk of contracting HPV, which can lead to the development of cervical cancer.

Having unprotected intimacy also increases the risk of contracting other transmitted infections, which can weaken the immune system and make it harder for the body to fight off HPV.

Poor diet and lack of exercise can also increase a woman’s risk of developing cervical cancer. A diet that is high in fat and low in fruits and vegetables can weaken the immune system and increase the risk of developing cancer. Lack of exercise can also weaken the immune system and increase the risk of developing cancer.

Several habits can cause a woman to develop cervical cancer. These include smoking, having multiple intimate partners, having unprotected intimacy, having a poor diet, and a lack of exercise.

By avoiding these habits and practising healthy habits such as regular exercise, a healthy diet, and regular cervical cancer screenings, women can reduce their risk of developing cervical cancer.

