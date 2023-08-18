Habits That Can Boost Man’ Fertility

If you and your partner are experiencing fertility issues, know that you’re not alone. Infertility is more common than you might think.

It affects about one in every six couples, and researchers estimate about one in every three cases is due to fertility problems in the male partner alone.

While infertility is not always treatable, there are some things you can do to boost your chances of conceiving. Fertility can sometimes be improved with a healthy diet, supplements, and other lifestyle strategies.

In this article in line with a publication on Healthline, we are going to have a look at some of the everyday activities that can boost sperm Quality and health and as such, raise fertility of a man. Keep on reading and explore new knowledge.

What Are The Everyday Habits That Can Boost A Man’s Sperm Health And Fertility?

1. Eat more foods that are rich in vitamin C such as citrus fruits; oranges, grapefruits, lemon etc as they have been proven to contain vital elements and compounds that boost fertility in men. As a man therefore, eating citrus fruits and other foods that contain vitamin C to a great extent should be a hobby as long as you want to boost your fertility.

2. Exercising regularly can play a role in helping boost testosterone. This is because it has been proven that the more a man exercises, the higher his chances of having higher testosterone and having a higher testosterone means more production of quality sperm cells that can fertilize an egg. But it is also important to state that excess exercising can cause lower fertility rate because it can also hinder production of testosterone. So you need to balance it.

3. Consume foods that contain vitamin D regularly because it has been proven that men who had less vitamin D, were always more prone to having a lower testosterone level. So eating vitamin D rich foods is a win-win for anyone who intends to improve his sperm production and boost fertility rate.

4. Reduce stress by resting when you should. This is because staying awake when you’re supposed to be resting and also stressing yourself so much can not only lower your urge for intimacy but also impair fertility. This is because the hormone known as cortisol is not good due to the fact that it can disrupt your system and make Fertility rate to drop.

