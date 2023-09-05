Habits that can affect your sex life

Human sexuality is influenced by a variety of factors, including regular diet and lifestyle choices.

This article will discuss specific behaviours that, according to WebMD, can affect your $ex life. They might include the following:

1. Eating unhealthy food

If you consistently eat a lot of junk food, you are putting refined carbs and saturated fats into your body. Your ability to have lovemakingng will be hampered since your blood flow will be diminished.

Make sure to eat nutritious foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and plant-based protein, to ensure that you have adequate energy for s*xual activity.

2. Eating too much salt

Consuming salty meals frequently might raise blood pressure, which can decrease sexual activity. Prepackaged foods high in sodium should be completely avoided if you want to keep your s*xual life intact.

3. You Keep Being Stressed

Constant stress and worry are among the factors that commonly sap people’s desire for intimacy. This occurs when you let your body be overloaded with stress chemicals for an extended period.

Finding the causes and potential remedies is, however, the best method to deal with the ongoing stress and anxieties.

4. Skipping foreplay

The likelihood that intercourse will endure longer when other forms of stimulation, including self-gratification, are included before regular intercourse is high, according to WebMD. By foreplaying before the process, you can improve your s*xual experience.

5. Constant smoking

The chemicals in cigarettes have many harmful effects on our health, including reducing blood flow, which can cause problems with sperm count and other s*xual issues. Speaking with your doctor might help you break the habit, particularly for guys.

