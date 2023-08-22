Gyendeng Reveals That Good Samaritans Among Herders Called To Inform Plateau People Of Inpending Attacks

A member of the House of Representatives representing Barkin Ladi Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Honourable Peter Ibrahim Gyendeng, has expressed his bitterness over the killing of innocent residents of Plateau State by unknown gunmen.

Peter Ibrahim Gyendeng disclosed that sometimes before the gun attacks occurs, some good Samaritans among herders calls the residents of Plateau State and inform them of an incoming attack.

Peter Ibrahim Gyendeng made this known during an interview on Arise Television. However, Peter Ibrahim Gyendeng noted that in some instances, instead of the gunmen attacking the place the good Samaritans revealed that would be attacked, they would attack any vulnerable place of their choice.

Peter Ibrahim Gyendeng stated that the new head of security who was posted to Plateau State has been struggling to master the area and within the space of two months, the unknown gunmen has attacked about 20 villages across Plateau State.

Watch From The 4:48 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)