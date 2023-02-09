This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gwer-East LG Reaffirms Support For Gov Ortom’s Senate Bid

Teeming supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Gwer-East local government area have reaffirmed their commitment to elect Governor Samuel Ortom to represent Benue North-West Senatorial District in the Senate.

There are 12 council Wards in Gwer East local government area.

Party stalwarts from across the local government gave this commitment Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 when Governor Ortom visited the local government in continuation of his senatorial campaign held at the local government headquarters in Aliade and Igbor.

Some of the party chieftains from the area who spoke at the campaign rallies including, Barr. Michael Gusa, Hon. Geoffrey Agbatse, Simon Namkwagh, Mrs. Hannatu Ulam, Agber Humbe, Anungwa Bai, Terwase Kura, Iorwuese Nor among others in separate remarks stated that Governor Ortom have given a lot to the area in terms of appointments and protection of the people.

They urged the people to vote overwhelmingly for him and other PDP candidates, stressing that with Ortom in the Senate the people of the area will stand derive more benefits.

In his remarks at the rallies in Aliade and Igbor, Governor Ortom who is the PDP Senatorial candidate for Benue North-West Senatorial District said he was overwhelmed by the people’s resolve and backing to his senatorial bid.

He told the people that they will not be disappointed to elect him to the National Assembly, stating that the interest of the people of the state will always be his priority.

Ortom charged the youth and women to participate actively in the electoral process to elect candidates of the party in the state to enable them work as a team to continue to move the state forward.

The PDP Senatorial candidate particularly enjoined the teeming party supporters to also vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Engr. Titus Uba, the Gwer/Gwer-East House of Representatives candidate from the area, Emmanuel Ukaa as well the Gwer-East State Assembly candidate, Justine Hyua to enable them build a synergy for good governance for the state and nation.

The Senatorial campaign Director, Hon. Mike Mku and PDP Zonal Chairman, Hon. Mbakorlumun Chia lauded the people’s resolve to give victory to the party’s candidates.

They said Governor was primed for the Benue North-West Senatorial District seat having distinguished himself as a dogged protector of his people’s interest without compromising.

Council Chairman of Gwer-East, Mrs. Agatha Akua who spoke through the Deputy Chairman of the council and the PDP local government Chairman, Hon. Myina Zungwe all assured that they will continue to mobilize support for the party to win all its elections in the state.

At the campaign rallies, scores of APC members defected into the PDP and were received by the State Governor.

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

February 8th, 2023

Content created and supplied by: benuemediaoffice (via 50minds

News )

#GwerEast #Reaffirms #Support #Gov #Ortoms #Senate #BidGwer-East LG Reaffirms Support For Gov Ortom’s Senate Bid Publish on 2023-02-09 01:07:12