Gunshots Rock PDP Campaign Rally in Edo

After a campaign event in ward 7 of the Edo Central Senatorial district was rocked by intense gunfire from purported political rivals, the People Democratic Party (PDP) has paused its campaign there.

According to information obtained by Naija , the event on Thursday generated a ruckus as party members fled for their lives while Marcus Onobun, the speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, and other PDP leaders were taken to safer locations.

Anslem Ojezua, a former commissioner for land and survey and the head of the PDP section devoted to Governor Godwin Obaseki, confirmed the occurrence and stated that the police are in charge of the investigation to identify individuals guilty.

As soon as they receive reliable information from the police regarding the interference with their peaceful rally, he claims, the campaign will resume.

He stated, “We had to suspend our campaign today. Today was supposed to be the final stanza of the campaign in Esan Central. We were in ward 7 and having a very peaceful rally when we heard gunshots in the vicinity of the rally in order to avoid injury and possible damage and loss of lives of people, we decided to evacuate immediately.

We later got to hear that they were possible loss of lives. It was only wise and sensitive to suspend our campaign until when we are sure of what happened.

We are reliably informed that the police are handling the situation and as soon as they give us better information then we can continue with our campaign.”

