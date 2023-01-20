Gunmen storm the palace and kidnap the first-class monarch.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wakili is recognized as the Izere people’s top leader in the state’s Jos East Local Government Area.

When the burglars entered the first-class royal’s Shere house early on Friday, they took him hostage.

Local neighbor Philip Izam alerted the authorities about the kidnapping of the king in Jos on Friday morning.

Izam said that during an unsuccessful attempt to save the king, there was a shooting between the intruders and the security personnel that left one person dead and several others injured.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, the kidnappers broke into his castle in Shere while he was inside.

In a gunfight, the assailants took down the palace guards. The police and other security personnel arrived as reinforcements, and there was a lot of shooting in the neighborhood, but the assailants were able to capture the king.

Unfortunately, the shooters, who also shot a police officer, killed one of the vigilantes, but the policeman is still alive.

Alabo Alfred, a spokesman for the Plateau State Police Command, has verified the occurrence in the interim.

He said that more security personnel had been sent into the area and were attempting to secure the release of the abducted monarch.

As I speak to you, our police and men are searching the jungle to find the traditional ruler and make sure the offenders are apprehended.

The PPRO said, “We also want to make an appeal to the public to always provide us with timely information since that will allow us to prevent an incident of this sort before it occurs.”

