Gunmen set Imo lawmaker’s house on fire.

Gunmen have destroyed Paschal Okolie’s rural house. Okolie is a legislator for the Orlu State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly.

Our correspondent discovered that Okolie’s home in the Okporo village, Umudura Akwakuma, had been broken into and set on fire at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The congressman called on security personnel to confront instability in the state on Tuesday after confirming the incident at his rural home to journalists.

Okolie said that while the escaping arsonists were razing his home, his library, paperwork, and a few domestic belongings were all burned.

The legislator said, “On February 12, 2023, at around 1 a.m., arsonists broke into and set fire to my home in Umudura, Akwakuma, and Okporo in the Orlu Local Government Area. My whole home, library, collection of papers, and priceless artifacts were destroyed by the flames. I’m still grateful to God that nobody was killed. The unprovoked burning of my home is another test for the security services to step up and hold those responsible accountable. I have no doubt that they are not giving in, but more is required of them in order for our people to start feeling at ease.

Henry Okoyo, the state police command’s spokesperson, said he had not received a briefing on the event.

