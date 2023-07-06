Gunmen Killed Two People in Plateau Communities, Injured Two Others

Two people have been shot dead and two others have been hurt in the Kwahas Ruff and Milet villages in the Kombun District of Mangu local government area in Plateau State.

This took place on Wednesday night, when the armed men were said to be going through the communities.

This happened after an attack in the early hours of Saturday in the Teng and Pwaskop villages in the Pushit District of the local government area, where two people were killed and some houses were burned.

Adamu Luka from Kwahas told Vanguard that the attackers were traveling along the Mangu-Bokkos road when they started shooting and killed two women. One of them lived, but the other, a widow with small children, didn’t make it to the hospital.

He said, “They attacked people from the Kwahas village in Ruff, Kombun District of Mangu Local Government, at about 8:30 p.m. on July 5. They were driving along the Mangu-Bokkos road. When they got to Kwahas village, they opened fire and shot two women. Mrs. Nanchin Luka didn’t have much luck, and she died on the way to the hospital.

“The Milet community also feels sad because on July 6, Fulani attackers came in large numbers between 10 and 11 p.m. and killed one person. The person who died is Miss Tapchin Bitrus, and Mrs. Luret Pan’an is badly hurt. Please pray for the families and for the whole town.”

Mrs. Jeneth Bulus, a resident of the Teng community, said, “The terrorists came and fired several gunshots, burned some houses and property, and killed two people who were trying to run away.”

The State Police Command did not confirm the events because the phone number for the PPRO, Alfred Alabo, was not working at the time of this report.

Teejanyy (

)