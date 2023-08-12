Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers, Abduct Expatriate and Workers in Rivers State

According to Punch report, In a tragic incident that unfolded on August 12th, 2023, gunmen launched a deadly attack on a road construction site located in Rivers State, sending shockwaves through the region. The attackers targeted the Ekaago-Ogboloma-Adada Road project in the Abia/Odual Local Government Area, where they allegedly killed two soldiers who were assigned to provide security for the ongoing project.

Reports indicate that the assailants meticulously executed their plan, using the soldiers’ deaths as a means to facilitate the abduction of an expatriate foreman and three other workers who were diligently engaged in the project. The road construction site, overseen by the state government, became a scene of violence and chaos as the attackers carried out their sinister agenda.

Notably, the gunmen made off with the rifles of the fallen soldiers, further exacerbating the gravity of the situation. It is believed that the attackers sought to eliminate any potential resistance and secure their captives by disarming the security personnel.

Witnesses on the scene described a scene of turmoil and fear as the assailants went about their ruthless mission. The expatriate foreman, a foreign national, was forcibly taken from the project site, along with the three other workers. Shockingly, a farmer who happened to be in the vicinity at the time also fell victim to the attackers’ aggression and was abducted as well.

After perpetrating their violent acts, the gunmen reportedly fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of destruction and panic. In their wake, the affected communities, including Emelego, Ogboloma, and Okolomade, were plunged into a state of uncertainty and fear. Residents of these communities, shaken by the incident, chose to flee their homes, seeking refuge from potential reprisals or further violence.

The assailants’ brazen actions have sent shockwaves throughout the region, prompting concerns about the potential response from the military and authorities. In the aftermath of the attack, members of the Nigerian Army’s 6 Division were said to have initiated efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for the heinous act.

However, despite these efforts, uncertainty and anxiety continue to grip the affected communities. The absence of concrete information about the whereabouts and safety of the abducted individuals has only added to the distress faced by residents.

Efforts to obtain official statements or updates from the Nigerian Army regarding the incident proved fruitless, as the spokesperson for the 6 Division, Lt.-Col Iweha Ikedishi, remained unreachable and unresponsive to inquiries. As the investigation unfolds, the community remains on edge, bracing for potential developments and hoping for a swift resolution to the harrowing ordeal.

