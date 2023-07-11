NEWS

Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest, Three Others In Ebonyi Community, Demand Ransoms

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 355 1 minute read

The Chancellor of the Abakaliki Diocese, Rev Father Mathew Opoke confirmed the incident in a statement, on Tuesday.

 



A Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Joseph Azubuike and three others, whose names could not be ascertained, have been kidnapped by gunmen, in Ebonyi State.



They were reportedly kidnapped on Monday.

Fr. Azubuike is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze village, Isu community, in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.



The Chancellor of the Abakaliki Diocese, Rev Father Mathew Opoke confirmed the incident in a statement, on Tuesday.



He said Fr. Azubuike was kidnapped close to his parish on his way back from evangelical duties.



Opoke revealed the kidnappers had established contact with the Diocese and demanded an undisclosed amount of ransom.



The statement read, “Kindly pray for the unconditional release of Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike who was abducted yesterday Monday, 10th of July, 2023 close to his parish on his way back from pastoral duties.



“Fr. Joseph is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbaleze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi state. He was abducted alongside three other people.

“The abductors are making financial demands but with your prayers, we are going to have them back unconditionally.”



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya could not be reached for comment, as of the time of filing this report, on Tuesday.

Insecurity

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 hours ago
0 355 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I’ve Decided To Support The Government Financially To Ensure That We Complete Our Airport- Babalola

1 hour ago

Slay With Any Of These Stunning Cord Lace Styles To Your Next Outing

2 hours ago

Police Carried Out No Investigation Before Charging Me To Court – Stella Oduah

2 hours ago

What You Should Do Regularly As You Age To Keep Your Pènis And Prostate Healthy

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button