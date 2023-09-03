Gunmen invade El-Rufai Estate, abducts resident in Abuja

Suspected bandits launched an assault on El- Rufai Estate, situated within the Kuchiko Resettlement Development Area (KRDA) in the Bwari region of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on a harrowing Saturday, resulting in the abduction of a resident. The incident unfolded during the early hours of that fateful Saturday, when these criminals infiltrated the estate and forcibly seized a resident known as Chinedu, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The Chairman of the Kuchiko Resettlement Development Area, Mai Baba Bego, has solemnly verified this unsettling episode to the press. Disturbingly, this marks the fifth kidnapping incident to afflict the area within recent months, casting a long shadow of apprehension over the residents who now grapple with an acute sense of vulnerability.

Mai Baba Bego’ s statement, delivered in the wake of this grim occurrence, resonates with urgency as he implores for the immediate deployment of security personnel to the area. The intent behind this plea is unmistakable: to forestall any further descent into insecurity and to restore a semblance of safety to the beleaguered community.

The victim’ s wife, who witnessed the nightmarish episode, recounted the horrifying details of the abduction. She vividly describes how the kidnappers, determined and ruthless, breached their compound’ s defenses by breaking through the fence. In an effort to instill fear and quash any resistance, the criminals resorted to firing shots into the air, sending terror rippling through the hearts of not only the victim’ s family but also their hapless neighbors. It was amidst this cacophony of terror that they whisked away her husband, leaving behind a trail of anguish and unanswered questions.

In the midst of this turmoil, the attempt to glean official information and reassurance from the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, met with frustration. Neither messages dispatched to her nor calls extended to her yielded a response, leaving the community and the victim’ s family grappling with a vacuum of information and a haunting sense of insecurity.

