Gunmen Burn Down Home of Nigerian Representative Pascal Agbordike in Anambra State

Suspected gunmen in Nigeria’s South-East region have set fire to the residence of Rt. Hon. Pascal Agbordike, a representative from Anambra State, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

According to the Nigeria Tribune, the unfortunate event occurred around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in Ubahi Village, Mbosi Town, and Ihiala Local Government Area. The grand bungalow was entirely consumed by the fire, leaving nothing salvageable.

Agbordike, who was the former deputy speaker of the Anambra House of Assembly, expressed his homelessness due to the incident. He revealed that armed hoodlums entered his compound, ransacked it, and set it ablaze while firing shots without restraint. All of his possessions, including essential documents, were lost in the destructive blaze. Agbordike called on law enforcement agencies, particularly the Police, to thoroughly investigate the attack and determine the culprits.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Anambra State Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, acknowledging the devastation caused by the arson.

The attack has left the lawmaker without a place to call home and raised concerns about security and safety in the region.

