Gunmen behead Imo LG chairman after collecting N6m ransom

One of the most significant challenges that Nigerians are confronting in the modern day is that of insecurity. Some evil people in Nigeria are still wreaking havoc in some region of the country, despite the fact that the administration led by Buhari has been putting everything in place to make sure that normalcy returns to every region of the country.

A safe haven for ritual killings, commercial crime, secessionist agitation, kidnapping, herder-farmer disputes, attacks by unknown gunmen, and banditry, the South East is a region of the country that is fraught with instability. On the other hand, while some people have the misfortune to barely make it through these vulnerabilities, some Nigerians have the good fortune to have evaded capture from the lairs of these criminals.

Christopher Ohizu, the sole administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area in the state of Imo, was kidnapped and held for ransom of six million Nigerian naira (N6,000,000). His captors allegedly killed him after receiving the ransom money. According to a story in the Sun Nigeria, the LG chairman disclosed that the kidnapped victim was slain on Sunday, according to a source who claimed that they would speak anonymously about the matter. The source was quoted saying, “After the abductors collected N6M, they beheaded the LGA chairman and cut his body into parts.”

The source further disclosed that the dead shared a video of his own beheading on WhatsApp using his phone. He continued by saying that’s how word spread that the man had been killed.

However, Henry Okoye, a spokesman for the Imo Police Command, verified the incident and said the suspects will soon be detained and charged.

Source: Sun Nigeria

