Gunmen attack PDP candidate, kill driver in Enugu

Gunmen have attacked the campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Oforchukwu Egbo, in yet another instance of political violence in Nigeria. The attack, which occurred on Wednesday at Eke-Otu in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area, claimed the life of a driver in the convoy. Reports suggest that the victim’s body was burnt with the vehicle.

This violent incident is not an isolated one. It comes just days after gunmen attacked and killed the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district, Mr Oyibo Chukwu, along with five of his supporters in Amechi. These attacks highlight the alarming rise of insecurity in Nigeria, particularly during election periods.

The use of violence in politics poses a significant threat to the stability of Nigeria’s democracy. Elections should be a peaceful and democratic process, where candidates can engage with voters and make their case for why they should be elected. However, when violence occurs, it undermines the entire democratic process, leaving citizens feeling unsafe and marginalized.

The Nigerian government must take swift action to address the increasing levels of insecurity in the country, particularly during elections. It is crucial that candidates and their supporters are protected, and adequate security measures are put in place in areas with a history of political violence. There should also be a robust response to any incidents of violence, with the perpetrators held accountable for their actions.

It is essential to recognize that political violence is not only a threat to politicians and their supporters but to the broader Nigerian society. The insecurity created by such incidents can deter investment and economic growth, perpetuating poverty and underdevelopment.

