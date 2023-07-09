Gunmen Attack Ekiti APC Party Chairman, Kidnap Him To Unknown Location

Gunmen on Saturday abducted the All Progressives Congress Chairman in Ekiti State, Mr Paul Omotoso.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Segun Dipe, said Omotoso was driving on the Agbado Ekiti – Imesi-Ekiti Road when the incident happened on Saturday evening.

Dipe reported, “According to the information we have, the chairman was traveling in a Venza car when he was targeted by gunmen who fired at one of the car’s tires. Subsequently, he was forcibly taken away in a Toyota Hilux van. It’s worth noting that he was alone in the car at the time of the incident. The report reached us around 6 pm, and we promptly alerted the security agencies, including the police and Amotekun. They are actively involved in the investigation and working diligently to address the situation.”

Political leaders across party lines have condemned the kidnapping, calling it an attack on democracy and an affront to the peaceful coexistence of the people. They have urged the security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the release of the APC chairman and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the incident and assured the public that every effort is being made to rescue the abducted chairman. The command has also deployed its personnel to various strategic locations to prevent further criminal activities and maintain law and order.

As investigations into the abduction continue, the Ekiti State Government must collaborate with relevant security agencies to develop comprehensive strategies to tackle the rising wave of criminality in the state. The safety and security of the citizens should remain a top priority, and all necessary measures must be taken to curb such incidents in the future.

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comment in the box below, and share the post.

Sources: Punch paper

Number_One (

)