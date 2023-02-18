This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gumi knows where Boko Haram people are but our security people do not know where they are- Adebanjo

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard Newspaper online this morning, it was reported that Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who happens to be an Afenifere leader, lawyer, politician and activist, during an interview with Vanguard’s correspondent, has spoken on the issue of the insecurity in the country, as he claimed that some top government officials are involved in the menace.

While he was talking to Vanguard’s correspondent, he said he had told them, and he was ready for them.

He said, ” I told Lai Mohammed that before you come to arrest me for anything I have said against this government, go through all the facts I have stated and prove me wrong. That is why they cannot come. The facts I have stated emanated from them.”

Ayo claimed that it is a very big issue, when one implies that some people in government, or close to them, are the ones sponsoring terrorism.

He said, “Gumi knows where the Boko Haram people are but our security people do not know where they are. Commodore Oluwunmi said it on Channels TV. They first harassed him, and said he should come and clarify and the whole world shouted and they left him. He said they are buying the wrong military equipment to fight Boko Haram.”

Further explaining, he said Sheik Gumi, the negotiator with Boko Haram people, knows where the Boko Haram people are, but our security people don’t know where they are and still, they dare not touch Gumi.

