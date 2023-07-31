Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad & Sudan are all under military governments – Fani-Kayode

Chief Femi Fani Kayode, former minister of Ation and APC chieftain, said that as of today, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad and Sudan are all under military governments.

Fani Kayode made the examples in a tweet he recently release on his official Twitter account when he was reacting to Tinubu’s as ECOWAS chair on Niger and also raising concern on why Nigerians should embrace democracy.

Chief Fani-Kayode wrote,

“Today, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Chad, and Sudan all have military governments. They also constitute a formidable phalanx of unelected military dictators and mutinous soldiers who came to power by the barrel of the gun right on the northern borders.”

Fani-Kayode said that these gives concern. He said the map speaks for itself and that the situation is dangerous and disturbing. He said as Nigerians we must do all in our power to preserve and protect out democracy and ward off the influence of those that seek to encircle and destroy us and pull it down.

Fani-Kayode then said that the position President Tinubu took as chairman of ECOWAS has taken on events in Niger Republic is bold and inspiring.

“There is no price that is too high to pay for the preservation of democracy in our country and our sub-region.

