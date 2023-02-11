This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gubernatorial Candidate Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru Escapes Death in Ebonyi Car Accident

The Ebonyi state gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, was involved in a near-fatal accident on Friday as he was returning from a campaign rally. The incident occurred near the Amagu community in Abakaliki, when a truck rammed into Nwifuru’s convoy, resulting in the crushing of his bulletproof jeep, which is now beyond repair.

The Director General of the APC campaign organisation, Mr. Austin Umahi, described the survival of the party’s gubernatorial candidate as a miracle and an act of God. He stated that the truck driver crossed the road and hit the bulletproof jeep, which ended up hitting an electric pole. Umahi himself also narrowly escaped the accident, but the driver and two other occupants, including the state chairman of the party and the Minister of Culture and Tourism, were in good condition.

Umahi expressed gratitude for Nwifuru’s survival, stating that the accident could have had much more serious consequences. He also reminded the public of the importance of road safety and called for caution and responsibility from all road users to avoid similar incidents in the future.

This incident highlights the importance of safety measures for political leaders and candidates, especially during an election season. Political rallies and campaigns often draw large crowds, which can increase the risk of accidents and security threats. Authorities should work to ensure the safety of candidates and their supporters during this crucial time

