Guber Polls: INEC resumes distribution of uncollected PVCs in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved September 11 to October 9 for the resumption of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its national commissioner and chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The commission has earmarked weekdays (Monday – Friday) from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for the collection of PVCs for a period of four weeks from September 11 to October 9,’’ he said.

Mr Olumekun said the approval was given in continuation of INEC preparations for the forthcoming off-cycle governorship elections in the three states on November 11.

He said this was only for registered voters in the three states who could not collect their PVCs before the suspension of the exercise on February 5.

“The PVCs will be available for collection at all our local government area offices in the three states: eight in Bayelsa, 27 in Imo and 21 in Kogi.

“In addition, the commission has created other designated centres with large number of uncollected PVCs.

“The details of all centres will be made available by the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in the three states,” the INEC official said.

Mr Olumekun added that two RECs have been redeployed to other states.

“The REC for Edo, Mr Obo Effanga, takes over in Bayelsa in view of the forthcoming off-cycle governorship election, while Prof. Ayobami Salami moves to Lagos from Ekiti.

“The two states are among those without RECs following the end of tenure of the last holders of the offices,’’ he said.

He urged all political parties and candidates to conduct themselves peacefully and to avoid utterances and actions capable of causing a breach of peace in their ongoing campaigns.

(NAN)