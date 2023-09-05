NEWS

Guber Poll: PDP postpones campaign launch in Imo

PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the launch of its campaign for the November 11 Imo governorship election.

The PDP said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

Mr Ologunagba, also the chairman of the special national publicity committee for the election, said the postponement of the launch earlier scheduled for September 7 was done after a thorough consultation with stakeholders and the party’s leadership.

He said the action was in view of a national development that required the full involvement of the party, including critical stakeholders from Imo.

“While regretting the inconveniences the postponement may cause, the PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of our party, especially in Imo, to remain steadfast.

“They should remain steadfast in the collective efforts of Imo State people to rescue and make their state safe again with our candidate, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, on the saddle.

“A new date for the formal campaign launch will be communicated by the party leadership in due course,” Mr Ologunagba said. 

He commended the Imo people for their unrelenting patriotism, courage, commitment, and dedication in support of PDP and its candidate. 

(NAN)

