Guber: “I Assure Kogi People That My Name Is Daniel & I Will ‘Tame The Lions’ In The State” – Melaye

In the early hours of today, the Kogi gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former senator Dino Melaye, shared a video of his brief interview with the press about the forthcoming election.

Former senator Dino Melaye said, “I am using this moment to assure the people of Kogi state that my name is Daniel and Daniels are being used to tame lions. I will befriend the lions (in the state) and tame them.”

Speaking in the brief interview also was governor Duoye Diri who said, “it is sure that the people’s Democratic Party will win the election. As for Bayelsa state, we now have more members of the opposition parties decamping into the People’s Democratic Party. We are poised to win the gubernatorial election.”

As it stands, in this year’s gubernatorial elections so far, the People’s Democratic Party is still maintaining the control of thirteen out of the 36 states in the federal Republic of Nigeria.

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (watch from 1st – 3rd minutes).

