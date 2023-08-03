NEWS

Guber: “I Assure Kogi People That My Name Is Daniel & I Will ‘Tame The Lions’ In The State” – Melaye

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read

In the early hours of today, the Kogi gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former senator Dino Melaye, shared a video of his brief interview with the press about the forthcoming election.

Former senator Dino Melaye said, “I am using this moment to assure the people of Kogi state that my name is Daniel and Daniels are being used to tame lions. I will befriend the lions (in the state) and tame them.”

Speaking in the brief interview also was governor Duoye Diri who said, “it is sure that the people’s Democratic Party will win the election. As for Bayelsa state, we now have more members of the opposition parties decamping into the People’s Democratic Party. We are poised to win the gubernatorial election.”

As it stands, in this year’s gubernatorial elections so far, the People’s Democratic Party is still maintaining the control of thirteen out of the 36 states in the federal Republic of Nigeria.

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (watch from 1st – 3rd minutes).

Musingreports (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 45 mins ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

‘ EFCC, ICPC should be unbundled ‘- Ministerial nominee, Fagbemi urges Tinubu

5 mins ago

Christianity Isn’t A Religion At All; It’s The Active Life Of God In A Human Being-Chris Oyakhilome.

7 mins ago

“Nigeria-Niger Power Dispute: Beyond Political Blackmail and Sovereign Decisions” shehu Sani

20 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Labour suspends strike, Military yet to receive order to commence operations in Niger- DHQ

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button