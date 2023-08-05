GRV Responds To A Tweet That Says May God punish Him and Every member Of His Family

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Lagos State in the 2023 gubernatorial election, has made a tweet on his office Twitter handle responding to a statement by a Twitter user by the username Ayodeji Gasby, which read, “May God punish you and every member of your family”.

The response of the Nigerian architect, activist, and politician read, “I understand your frustration having to openly support things you know are wrong, but Nigeria is hard, and you have to survive. I understand,but I don’t want you to be even more frustrated. You are already dealing with inflation, a weak currency, and expensive fuel. Let’s not add further reduced electricity and insecurity to your frustration.

He continued, saying, “Nigeria and Niger have a joint agreement for Niger not to build a dam along the River Niger, which supplies the Jebba, Kainji, and Shiroro power plants, while Nigeria in turn supplies electricity to the country”.

He concluded his tweets by saying, “Kainji, Jebba, and Shiroro exist because of this agreement. The River Niger is a major source of electricity for Nigeria. Think, quietly.

The tweet below captures the response of GRV to Ayodeji.

Dear esteemed readers, please like, share, and comment on your views below about this article.

Sportwriter1 (

)