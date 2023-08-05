NEWS

GRV Reacts To Claim That Ex Niger President, Bazoum And Majority Of ECOWAS Leaders Are Not Democrats

Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour of the Labour Party, who is running for governor of Lagos State, responded to the assertion that Muhammed Bazoum, the former president of the Niger Republic, and several other ECOWAS presidents are not democratic.

On Saturday, the labour party’s candidate for governor of Lagos State used his official Twitter profile to respond to a tweet that clarified what it meant to be a Democrat.

The former president of the Niger Republic, Muhammad Bazoum, and many other presidents that fall under the ECOWAS banner are allegedly not democratic, according to a Twitter user who also claims to be a French academic. According to him, being a democracy entails having positive ties between the ruling class and the populace.

If the Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS) used military intervention in the Niger Republic, he said, it would at most restore Nigeria’s international credibility, but that would be in conflict with the country’s true source of legitimacy.

In response to his post, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour said his arguments were sound. “Wisdom” was one of his works.

