GRV Reacts As Former INEC REC Says 25% In FCT Is Compulsory For A Candidate To Be Declared President

The labour party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes has reacted after former INEC Resident Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini said it is compulsory for a candidate to score 25% votes in FCT to be declared winner of a presidential election in Nigeria

Mike Igini made the statement while speaking on Arise TV. He said no candidate can be declared winner of a presidential election without scoring 25% in the FCT

After the video surafced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

It is no longer news that according to the independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi was the only candidate in the Feb 25th presidential election that scored 25% votes in FCT

Reacting to the statement made by the former INEC Resident Commissioner, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour said that the 25% requirement at the federal capital territory, FCT is sarcosant

Kindly see his reaction here

Bodeblogs (

)