Groups Protest In Benin City Over Fuel Price Hike, Condemn ₦70 Billion Budget For Lawmakers

Hundreds of people protested in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, on Monday over the recent increase in petrol pump prices.

The civil society groups under the aegis of the Edo Civil Society Organisations marched on the streets of Benin on Monday morning.

According to Channels Television, the protesters condemned the recent hike in the price of gasoline, saying that the hardship in the country is unbearable for the masses.

The groups also rejected the proposed ₦8,000 palliatives from the Federal Government to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

They also kicked against the proposed $70 billion budget for the welfare of lawmakers.

According to them, the new National Assembly members are made to share huge sums running into billions of naira to improve their working conditions, while the downtrodden groan under the new fuel regime.

Carrying placards with several inscriptions, the Edo civil society groups asked the Federal Government to act fast by providing reasonable palliatives for the masses because the hardship is no longer bearable.

See more photos below.

OfficialReporter (

)