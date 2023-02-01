This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Groups condemn candidates’ and party influencers’ lack of commitment to the peace accords in 2023.

The Interfaith Mediation Centre in Kaduna and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC) have denounced the presidential candidates’ and their political parties’ lack of commitment to the peace agreement reached in order to ensure peaceful general elections in Nigeria in 2023.

According to Auwal Ibrahim Musa, the executive director of CISLAC, “We are simply reminding the political parties and candidates of their commitments as we gradually approach the general elections in order to discourage not only themselves but their supporters and influencers to desist from stoking up electoral violence and conflicts in the country.”

He stated this as he briefed reporters on the group’s efforts to ensure that the nation holds peaceful, free, and fair elections.

No presidential contender, he continued, “has come out to calm down their spokespersons and the influencers on such utterances that have the potential to heat up the polity.” Because candidates and their supporters must maintain peace and order before, during, and after the polls, such statements are unhealthy for the upcoming elections. A lot more needs to be done by the presidential candidates if they want to guarantee a peaceful election in the nation. It is regrettable that they let their spokespersons, influencers, and party members inflame the political climate by saying things that are not good for our political progress.

“We consider the act as thoughtful, proactive, exemplary, and worthy of imitation by other regions of the state, as well as the federation at large,” he said in appreciation of the Southern Kaduna Christians and Muslims signing a Memorandum of Understanding to maintain peace during the state’s election campaign.

He claims that the agreement requires political parties and their leading candidates to abstain from hate speech, the spread of false information, political thuggery, and other actions that unnecessarily inflame political tension and incite electoral violence in favor of issue-based campaigns.

“Kaduna State has experienced its fair share of bloodshed throughout the years; this is damaging to development,” the Executive Director observed. For the state and its citizens, thriving in peace is vastly easier than the battling disorder. To ensure the effectiveness of early warning and early reaction measures, relationships with security agencies and other peace structures within the state must be enhanced.

Content created and supplied by: saviour4real (via 50minds

News )

#Groups #condemn #candidates #party #influencers #lack #commitment #peace #accordsGroups condemn candidates’ and party influencers’ lack of commitment to the peace accords in 2023. Publish on 2023-02-01 14:40:17