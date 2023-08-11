Group tells Tinubu, APC to Revamp Party’s Reward Structure

A consortium known as the Progressive Youth Leaders Assembly (PYLA) has urged President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to revise the party’s recognition mechanism for members.

According to the Leadership paper, they propose to prioritize the selection of party stalwarts who demonstrated an unwavering commitment to securing both his triumph and the party’s success in the 2023 nationwide polls. The group has counseled the president to take the necessary measures to avert any potential hindrance to his projected 2027 ambitions.

Expressing their concern, the group highlighted the apparent detion of the ruling party in appointing prominent Nigerian politicians, particularly those who expended their time, physical exertion, and substantial resources to endorse the party’s victory in the recently concluded 2023 elections.

Their apprehension lies in the potential jeopardy this poses to the APC’s future electoral prospects. The PYLA emphasizes that neglecting to reward the diligence and steadfast loyalty of party members, especially those who financially invested in the 2023 electoral campaigns across the northern and southern regions, could prove detrimental.

Observing the aftermath of the APC’s post-election recognition system, the PYLA has deemed it essential to address the avoidable gaps and inadequacies that marred the appointment process, particularly at the ministerial and other levels within the Federal Government.

During a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, Abubakar Kurawa, the Chairman, and Barr. Sadiq Abubakar, the Secretary, articulated their dissatisfaction. They voiced their discontent over the exclusion of figures like Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Senator Aishatu Binani, both of whom contested gubernatorial races but failed to secure ministerial appointments under President Tinubu’s administration.

The group voiced their shared sentiment, stating,

It is disconcerting that a significant number of individuals who were rewarded with ministerial roles do not measure up to the resilience, sacrifice of effort, and resource allocation of other members who have yet to receive even a simple letter of commendation for their contributions.”

They explicitly assert their definitive stance on this contentious issue of recognition systems: “We are perplexed by the lack of acknowledgment for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, former Deputy Senate President, who also participated under the APC banner in the 2023 polls.

He has not been considered for any form of recognition through a government appointment. Respected politicians like Senator Omo-Agege have been disregarded for ministerial or other positions within President Bola Tinubu’s Federal Government. This is a clear instance of democratic injustice.”

The group’s statement continues, addressing the situation of Sen. Aishatu Binani: “It is distressing that despite Sen. Aishatu Binani’s widely perceived significant victory in her immediate constituency of Adamawa, her mandate was somehow nullified.

She stood as the sole female candidate in the gubernatorial race, yet her efforts have gone unrecognized. It remains puzzling that a politician of Sen. Aishatu Binani’s caliber, with her evident track record, has not been tapped for her potential contributions to the administration.”

They also raise the case of Anambra’s Andy Uba, stating: “We find it perplexing that a distinguished figure like Anambra’s Andy Uba, a seasoned politician of commendable pedigree and a recognized business magnate, remains in limbo concerning ongoing appointments by the Presidency.

He was acknowledged for allocating a substantial portion of his resources towards securing the APC’s victory in the 2023 General Elections, both in the South East and across the nation.”

