Group Reacts To The Alleged Plans By INEC To Flood The 2023 Presidential Election With Magic Votes

Concern has been expressed by a civil rights organization regarding a rumored covert strategy by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to disenfranchise and bar a staggering 76 million individuals from voting in the upcoming presidential election in February 2023.

The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, or Intersociety, claimed that INEC is determined to rig the 2023 presidential election by using magic hinterland “votes” from 12 significant Northern States.

Emeka Umeagbalasi, the group’s board chair, and Chinwe Umeche, the director of democracy and good governance, respectively, made this disclosure in a statement that they both co-signed on Monday.

The Intersociety accused INEC personnel of extortion for allegedly preventing southerners from obtaining their PVCs by making them unavailable.

Out of the 29.5 million PVCs that haven’t been collected, the group said that the amount of PVCs supplied by State since December 12th, 2022, is unknown and unreported.

Part of the statement read, “As it stands today, not less than 76 million Nigerians of constitutional voting age have been undemocratically and dangerously disenfranchised and excluded by the Independent National Electoral Commission from voting and participating in Nigeria’s crucial Presidential Poll on February 25, 2023, excluding an estimated 20 million ineligible identities or illegal voters consisting of underage children, illegal migrants, fake names, and stolen identities/PVCs.

In addition, just 44 million real PVC holders are present out of the supposedly “93.5 million registered voters for the general elections in 2023,” 10 million of whom have compromised their PVCs and VINs and sold their consciences to the devil.

