Group Protest Over Increase Of Fuel Price In Edo State (Video)

Mixed reactions are trailing on social media as some members of a civil group in Edo State took to the street to protest against the increase in pump prices.

The price of petrol across the country which have significantly grew from 517 naira per liter to around 650 naira per liter over the past one month have become a major cause for concern. It has triggered a massive boost in the price of seeveral goods and commodities and have also caused an increase the price of transport fares across the country.

The inconvenience caused by the increase in pump prices has stirred members of the Edo Civil Society Organisations to express their grievance by organising a peaceful protest in the streets of Edo State.

The protesters could be seen with placards and banners containing write-ups which reads;

“We say no to constant increase in PMS”. “FG fix our refineries”. “Say no to continuous hike in fuel price. FG allow the poor breath, fuel price is choking us”.

