Group of Men Organise A Rally In Osun State To Throw Shades At Tinubu And Oyetola

The recent video of the older men in Osun State throwing shade at the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidates, Ahmed Tinubu and Gboyega Oyetola, has sparked a lot of discussions online. The video highlights the level of political tensions in the country as people are beginning to take sides and publicly show support or opposition to various candidates.

It is not surprising to see political tensions rise in the country, especially with the 2023 general election around the corner. People are eager to make their voices heard, and they are using different platforms to do so. The recent rally by the older men in Osun State is a clear indication of this.

Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, and Gboyega Oyetola, the former governor of Osun State, are both high-profile political figures in the country, and their involvement in the 2023 presidential race has generated a lot of discussions. However, not everyone is in support of these two candidates, and the video of the older men in Osun State is a clear indication of that.

