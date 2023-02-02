This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Group Gives Tinubu Seven Days To Retract Threat To Governor Of Akwa Ibom or Face Legal Action

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Peoples’ Party’s nominee for president, has voiced his displeasure with Akwa Ibom State Governor Emmanuel for bringing the PDP presidential candidate to campaign in his state ahead of the general election in February, 2023.

A group has criticized Tinubu for criticizing Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel during a campaign event in the state. He had made derogatory remarks about Udom on Monday at a rally in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom.

Governor Emmanuel came under fire from Tinubu for allowing PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to campaign in his state. He threatened to evict Emmanuel from his mansion in Lagos but decided to spare him because “they are one.” In addition, the APC presidential candidate called the PDP Governor a boy, which sparked a range of responses.

“Akwa Ibom, that boy brought Atiku here and claimed to be the state governor; order him to stop!” If not that we are one, I would drive him home because he lives in my backyard in Lagos. You can see the mansion where he resides; I would only put scorpions, birds, and lizards inside.”

The Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance (AIIA) responded to Tinubu’s overreaction by giving the APC presidential front-runner and his accomplices seven days to back down and apologize to Governor Emmanuel or face immediate legal action.

The AIIA stated in a statement released on Wednesday that the inability of Tinubu and the rally organizers to freely recant the sad and unprotected threats to Governor Udom’s life after 24 hours led them to believe that the threats were genuine, calculated, and substantially intended.

“We are now forced to express the following: That we view the threat to the life of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State in the ugly flare – up by Mr. Tinubu to be worrying.

The governor, Mr. Emmanuel, is, without equivocation, the face of Akwa Ibom State, hence we take strong issue to Mr. Tinubu’s unjustified, regrettable, and unmanageable height of vituperation against our state and people.

Therefore, we are telling Bola Tinubu and all of his accomplices seven days to repent, apologize to the Akwa Ibom State government and people.

