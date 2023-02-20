Group endorses Obi, asks Nigerians to vote for him

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The nationalist political movement Zikist Aminu Kano Patriots (ZAP) has said that Peter Obi, the Labor Party presidential candidate, is demonstrating credible character, competence, and the ability to lift Nigeria from a state of hopelessness.

ZAP hereby resolves and endorses Obi and asks all Nigerians, regardless of tribe, religion, political knowledge, or philosophies, to turn to Obi at this vital moment in the nation’s history.

Dr. Steve Igweze, ZAP’s general secretary, announced this a few hours ago in a statement released after the movement’s plenary session in Enugu.

Before deciding on Obi’s endorsement, Igweze said he discussed a lot of matters and what Nigerians expect from the president who will take over from Buhari on May 29, 2023. He urged eligible Nigerian voters to vote for Peter Obi this Saturday, February 25.

ZAP says it carefully evaluated the four popular presidential aspirants: Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi. It was decided that regardless of tribe or religion, Peter Obi represents a more dependable character, ability, and competence to lift Nigeria from its current hopeless state.

According to ZAP, Peter Obi’s promise to move Nigeria from consumption to production is very possible, not just because he invested in Ogun, Onitsha, and Abuja, but also because Obi, as a stingy man, would rather save the wealth of our nation for investment.

ZAP noted that the other two presidential candidates lack this virtue entirely. For one, he was a good tax collector in Lagos, and for another, he amassed wealth as a tax collector on the wharf.

ZAP has been reviewing Obi’s agenda to mechanize large areas of northern Nigeria for a large-scale agricultural revolution. ZAP is confident that Obi’s Agricultural Revolution is a continuation of President Buhari’s Agricultural Revolution, as shown by the Anchor Borrowers Program.

ZAP’s secretary said their position was consistent with an article in London’s The Economist magazine, ruling that Mr. Obi was the best of Nigeria’s four presidential aspirants.

ZAP says Obi fits the situation Nigerians are experiencing and offers them a new path to peace, socio-political stability, and economic growth.

